BERNE May 21 Former Portugal forward Luis Figo pulled out of the FIFA presidential election race on Thursday, hours after Dutchman Michael van Praag had also withdrawn.

"After a personal reflection and sharing views with two other candidates in this process, I believe that what is going to happen on May 29 in Zurich is not a normal electoral act," he said on his Facebook page.

"And because it is not, don't count on me." (Writing by Brian Homewood in Berne; editing by Toby Davis)