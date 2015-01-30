LONDON Jan 30 Former Portugal international Luis Figo has submitted his bid to stand for the FIFA presidency and has secured six nominations for his candidacy, he said on Friday.

Nominations for this year' presidential election closed at 2300 GMT on Thursday and Figo, who was twice voted World Player of the Year, is aiming to unseat incumbent Sepp Blatter.

"I am very happy to confirm that my six nominations were delivered to FIFA this week ahead of the deadline," Figo said on Twitter.

"I'd like to thank my colleagues and friends from the nominating FAs and across the football family who have already given me their backing."

Portugal and Denmark publicly backed the 42-year-old Figo's bid this week.

Prince Ali Bin Al-Hussein of Jordan, Michael van Praag of the Netherlands and French duo Jerome Champagne and David Ginola were also expected to submit their nominations ahead of the deadline. (Reporting by Sam Holden, editing by Ed Osmond)