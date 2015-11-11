(Adds details and background)

ZURICH Nov 11 Former FIFA Vice President Eugenio Figueredo has agreed to be extradited to his native Uruguay to face corruption charges but the United States, also pursuing him, can challenge the move, the Swiss Federal Office of Justice said on Wednesday.

If the United States does not agree that Figueredo, a former vice-president of the South American Football Confederation CONMEBOL, be extradited to Uruguay, the Swiss Federal Office of Justice said it would decide where he will be sent.

Switzerland had approved Figueredo's extradition to the United States in September. He is accused of having taken bribes worth millions of dollars in connection with the award of soccer broadcast rights.

The case is part of a broad corruption investigation that has shaken soccer's global governing body and triggered the provisional suspension of its longtime chief, Sepp Blatter.

Figueredo, 83, had appealed to Switzerland's Federal Criminal Court against his extradition to the United States.

On Oct. 13, Uruguay submitted a formal request for Figueredo's extradition. Authorities in Montevideo also accuse him of abusing his office for personal gain.

Figueredo's lawyer in Uruguay had said this month his client was willing to collaborate with the judiciary there in order to avoid being sent to the United States.

Figueredo once run Uruguayan soccer and was deputy head of CONMEBOL from 1993 to 2013. He then briefly headed CONMEBOL for a year before stepping down to become FIFA vice president.

He was arrested in Zurich on May 27 on the basis of a U.S. arrest warrant as part of the inquiry into soccer's top bodies.

A Uruguayan judge this year seized nine properties belonging to Figueredo as part of the country's investigations.

Former Brazilian soccer chief Jose Maria Marin pleaded not guilty to bribery charges in a U.S. court last week after being extradited from Switzerland in the corruption case.

Another former FIFA vice president, Jeffrey Webb, also agreed to extradition to the United States in July. Webb has since been released on bond subject to home detention and electronic monitoring as his case moves along. (Reporting by John Miller; Editing by Michael Shields/Mark Heinrich)