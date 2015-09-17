ZURICH, Sept 17 Swiss authorities have approved the extradition of Uruguayan citizen Eugenio Figueredo to the United States as part of an investigation into suspected corruption in soccer, the government said on Thursday.

The former vice-president of the South American Football Confederation and former vice-president of world soccer body FIFA was arrested in Zurich along with six other FIFA officials on May 27 on the basis of a U.S. arrest warrant.

He has 30 days to appeal against the decision by the Swiss Federal Office of Justice to allow extradition, the FOJ said in a statement. (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Joshua Franklin)