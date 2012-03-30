ZURICH, March 30 FIFA made a profit of $36
million in 2011 on revenues of more than $1 billion, soccer's
world governing body said in its financial report released on
Friday.
The report also showed that FIFA has reserves of $1.293
billion.
FIFA's revenue last year was $1.070 billion dollars,
compared to $1.291 billion in 2010, while expenses were $1.034
billion, down from $1.089 billion the year before.
FIFA made a $202 million profit in 2010, $196 million in
2009 and $184 million in 2008. However revenues in the year
after a World Cup, its flagship event, are traditionally weaker.
The report said that FIFA had said it invested 75 percent of
its expenditure into "events and football development".
FIFA spent $183 million on development in 2011 and $589
million on events, of which $428 million was for the 2014 World
Cup.
Ninety-two percent of revenue, $988 million, was
event-related with television rights accounting for $550
million, the lion's share from the 2014 World Cup.
"The year 2011 was a financial success," said FIFA.
"Commercialisation of rights reflects the high value of the
World Cup."
(Reporting by Brian Homewood; Editing by John Mehaffey)