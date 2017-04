ZURICH, March 17 Soccer's governing body FIFA said it paid its disgraced former president Sepp Blatter 3.63 million Swiss francs ($3.76 million) last year as it published his salary for the first time under new governance regulations.

FIFA also said it lost $122 million last year because of "unforeseen costs due to the extraordinary circumstances that occurred". ($1 = 0.9663 Swiss francs) (Writing by Brian Homewood in Berne; Editing by Andrew Heavens)