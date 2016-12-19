ZURICH Dec 19 The Football Associations of England, Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales have been fined by world soccer's governing body FIFA for displaying poppies during World Cup qualifiers played in November.

England were given the biggest fines of 45,000 Swiss francs ($44,000), Scotland and Wales must pay 20,000 Swiss francs and Northern Ireland 15,000 for what FIFA described as the display of a "political symbol" and other incidents.

($1 = 1.0263 Swiss francs) (Writing by Brian Homewood in Berne, editing by Ed Osmond)