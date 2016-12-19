Soccer-Sunderland sign Lescott until end of season
LONDON, Jan 24 Sunderland have signed former England defender Joleon Lescott on a short-term contract to help their relegation fight, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.
ZURICH Dec 19 The Football Associations of England, Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales have been fined by world soccer's governing body FIFA for displaying poppies during World Cup qualifiers played in November.
England were given the biggest fines of 45,000 Swiss francs ($44,000), Scotland and Wales must pay 20,000 Swiss francs and Northern Ireland 15,000 for what FIFA described as the display of a "political symbol" and other incidents.
Jan 24 Manchester City midfielder Yaya Toure has criticised fellow footballers who have traded Europe for China, saying he would prefer to follow Manchester United forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic's example and stay in a competitive league.
Jan 24 Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk could miss Wednesday's League Cup semi-final second leg against Liverpool at Anfield after injuring his ankle in Sunday's 3-0 Premier League win over Leicester City, manager Claude Puel has said.