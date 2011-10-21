ZURICH, Switzerland Oct 21 FIFA president Sepp
Blatter is expected to give a progress report on the fight to
stamp out corruption following an executive committee meeting on
Friday.
Blatter was re-elected for a fourth term as president at the
FIFA Congress in June and immediately pushed through measures
aimed at cleaning up soccer's governing body following a series
of scandals.
"The executive committee will receive a report from the FIFA
President on the proposals approved at the 61st FIFA Congress in
Zurich," said FIFA in a statement.
Congress accepted his proposal to strengthen the ethics
committee by changing the current system under which the
chairman acts as both investigator and judge.
Blatter would like to see those roles performed by different
individuals. His other measure was to create a so-called
"Solutions Committee", possibly occupied by influential figures
from outside FIFA, to act as a watchdog.
Last year, two members of FIFA's executive committee were
suspended for allegedly offering to sell their votes in the 2018
and 2022 World Cup hosting contest to undercover newspaper
reporters.
This year, executive committee member and former
presidential candidate Mohammed Bin Hammam was banned for life
in a cash-for-votes scandals while former vice president Jack
Warner quit after being put under investigation in the same
case.
