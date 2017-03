MARRAKECH, Morocco Dec 17 FIFA ethics investigator Michael Garcia said on Wednesday he was resigning, one day after his appeal over a decision by ethics judge Hans-Joachim Eckert was ruled inadmissible.

"No independent governance committee, investigator, or arbitration panel can change the culture of an organization," he said in a statement.

"Effective today, December 17, 2014, I am resigning as independent Chairman of the Investigatory Chamber of the FIFA Ethics Committee."

FIFA is soccer's world governing body.

