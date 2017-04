BERLIN Nov 9 German football association President Wolfgang Niersbach resigned on Monday over a 2006 World Cup scandal that has tarnished the reputation of the world's biggest soccer federation.

Niersbach, who is being investigated for tax evasion, said he was taking the political responsibility for a controversial 6.7-million euro ($7.22-million) payment to FIFA that was allegedly used to bribe officials of world soccer's governing body to vote for Germany's World Cup bid. He again denied any wrongdoing.

($1 = 0.9285 euros)