March 13 German football federation (DFB) president Wolfgang Niersbach has been cleared of breaking FIFA ethics rules in a case which was opened following a complaint by his predecessor Theo Zwangziger.

FIFA's ethics committee said in a statement on Friday that a preliminary investigation had determined "that no provisions of the FIFA code of ethics had been violated in the case in question".

The statement said that it had examined Niersbach's pension income and remuneration arrangements following a request by Zwangziger who is a member of FIFA's executive committee.

"The investigatory chamber of the FIFA ethics committee inspected and analysed all relevant documents, interviewed those involved in the matter and carried out further enquiries with those in the latter's circles," the statement said.

"Based on this preliminary investigation, the investigatory chamber of the FIFA ethics committee has concluded that neither Wolfgang Niersbach nor any other person has violated the code of ethics.

"The investigatory chamber has accordingly closed its file on the matter."

When the row broke out last year the DFB had supported Niersbach saying he "had worked towards and earned his pension through his 24-year activity as an employee of the DFB".

Zwangziger is stepping down in March and Niersbach, who has been DFB president since December, is standing to replace him. (Reporting by Brian Homewood; Editing by John O'Brien)