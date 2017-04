FRANKFURT, March 4 No evidence of vote-rigging in the awarding of the 2006 soccer World Cup to Germany has been found but it cannot be ruled out completely, a law firm commissioned by the German Football Association said on Friday.

"We have no proof of vote buying," Christian Duve of Freshfields told a news conference.

He said, however, that he could not rule out vote-rigging completely because his firm had not been able to talk to everyone involved.

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Ed Osmond)