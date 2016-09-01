ZURICH, Sept 1 Swiss federal prosecutors have opened an investigation into German soccer great Franz Beckenbauer, they said on Thursday, confirming a German news report.

"On behalf of the Office of the Attorney General of Switzerland (OAG) I do confirm an ongoing operation regarding the topic you are mentioning in your inquiry," a spokeswoman said when asked about the report by Spiegel Online. She said more details were likely to be disclosed later on Thursday.

The report said Beckenbauer was suspected of money laundering and breach of trust over his role as head of the organising committee for Germany's bid to host the 2006 soccer World Cup. The OAG spokeswoman would not confirm the investigation was related to money laundering.

Beckenbauer has previously denied any wrongdoing.

