LONDON May 30 English Football Association vice-chairman David Gill confirmed on Saturday he will not take up his post on FIFA's executive committee following the re-election of Sepp Blatter as president of soccer's world governing body.

The former Manchester United chief executive was only elected two months ago for a four-year term but the 57-year-old did not attend Saturday's first executive committee meeting following Blatter's re-election to a fifth term.

Blatter beat Prince Ali bin Al Hussein of Jordan in Friday's presidential election overshadowed by allegations of rampant corruption within FIFA.

"This action is not something I take lightly but the terribly damaging events of the last three days have convinced me it is not appropriate to be a member of the FIFA executive committee under the current leadership," Gill, who was due to sit on the powerful committee as Britain's FIFA vice-president, told British media.

"I do recognise that Mr Blatter has been democratically elected and wish FIFA every success in tackling the many troubling issues it faces.

"However, my professional reputation is critical to me and I simply do not see how there will be change for the good of world football while Mr Blatter remains in post.

"I will continue to focus on my positions within the FA and UEFA, which I take seriously and am privileged to hold."

Britain's FIFA vice-president is elected by members of UEFA, European soccer's governing body, and an election for Gill's successor is now expected to take place.

"I don't know what are the projects of Mr David Gill, he was not present at the executive committee today," Blatter told reporters.

"He has given no excuse or reasons for his absence. Yesterday (Friday), he was installed officially as a member of the FIFA exco and I am waiting.

"(Acting responsibly) is not, when you are elected...you do not come even to the first meeting. This is not responsible, if you are elected you have to come." (Reporting By Michael Hann; additional reporting by Brian Homewood; Editing by Julian Linden/Sudipto Ganguly)