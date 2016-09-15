(Clarifies advisory to: corrects quote to clarify Fedefut suspension, makes no changes to story or headline)

GUATEMALA CITY, Sept 14 FIFA will suspend Guatemala's national soccer federation Fedefut, a senior FIFA official said on Wednesday.

"At this moment FIFA and CONCACAF are talking and shortly the decision will be reached which will be the suspension of Fedefut because of third party interference," Primo Corvaro, FIFA's head of member associations, told local media.

(Reporting by Sofia Menchu and Enrique Pretel)