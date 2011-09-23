* Ethics Committee enforces explusion
* Fifteen more await their fate
ZURICH, Sept 23 Guyana FA president Colin Klass
became the second high-ranking official, and the fourth in all,
to be banned for their part in a bribery scandal when world
soccer's ruling body FIFA suspended him on Friday for 26 months.
Klass, who was also fined 5,000 Swiss francs ($5,537), was
provisionally suspended on Aug. 11 after the Ethics Committee
ruled he had breached their Code of Ethics for his part in the
scandal that also led to the lifetime ban for Qatari Mohamed Bin
Hammam following a meeting of the Caribbean Football Union (CFU)
in May.
The Guyanese, a member of the CFU's executive committee for
22 years, protested his innocence but in a statement issued on
Friday FIFA ruled he had "breached various articles of the Code
of Ethics following an investigation related to the special
meeting of the CFU held in Trinidad & Tobago on May 10-11."
Klass joins Bin Hammam on the banned list along with minor
CFU officials Debbie Minguell and Jason Sylvester.
The quartet were involved in an attempt by Bin Hammam to
secure the votes of CFU members in his FIFA presidential battle
against incumbent Sepp Blatter which was due to take place in
Zurich on June 1.
Blatter was eventually re-elected unopposed.
Bin Hammam was later found guilty of offering bribes of
$40,000 to the CFU members and withdrew from the election
campaign when the plot was disclosed a few days before the vote
was due to take place.
FIFA executive committee member and vice-president Jack
Warner of Trinidad & Tobago, who was also charged with attempted
bribery, resigned after a 28-year spell with the ruling body and
never faced any charges.
Although Klass now knows his fate, FIFA still has ongoing
proceedings listed against another 15 Caribbean officials with
the dates of their hearings still to be arranged.
Bin Hammam, re-elected earlier this year as the president of
the Asian Football Confederation but now banned from all
soccer-related activity for life, is taking his case to the
Court of Arbitration for Sport.
($1 = 0.903 Swiss Francs)