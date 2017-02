ZURICH, Sept 23 Guyana FA president Colin Klass has been banned from soccer for 26 months, world governing body FIFA said in a statement on Friday.

Klass, who was also fined 5,000 Swiss francs ($5,537), was judged to have breached the Code of Ethics for his part in the bribery scandal that also led to the lifetime expulsion of Qatari Mohamed Bin Hammam following a meeting of the Caribbean Football Union (CFU) in May.

($1 = 0.903 Swiss Francs)