July 19 Former FIFA presidential candidate Mohamed Bin Hammam has won his appeal against a life ban from all soccer-related activity from bribery, the Court of Arbitration for Sport said on Thursday.

CAS said in a statement that it had upheld Bin Hammam's appeal due to "insufficient evidence" in the case against the former head of the Asian Football Confederation. (Reporting By Brian Homewood; Editing by Alastair Himmer)