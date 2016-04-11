NEW YORK, April 11 A former high-ranking soccer official in the Americas pleaded guilty on Monday to charges that he participated in bribery schemes uncovered in a U.S. investigation into corruption in the sport's world governing body, FIFA.

Alfredo Hawit, a former FIFA vice president from Honduras who also led the North and Central America and Caribbean confederation, CONCACAF, pleaded guilty in federal court in Brooklyn, New York, to four conspiracy charges. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)