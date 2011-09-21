BERNE, Sept 21 - FIFA has backtracked over an announcement on Tuesday that African football boss Issa Hayatou had been appointed head of the organising committee for Olympic football tournaments and the key Goal bureau.

"Due to a technical error, appointments for FIFA standing committees have appeared on the FIFA website (www.fifa.com)," said soccer's world governing body in a statement.

"The appointments for the chairman and deputy chairman of the FIFA standing committees will be communicated in due course.

"Therefore, Issa Hayatou has not been appointed as chairman of the organising committee for the Olympic football tournaments."

Hayatou's name had also been removed from the list of Goal bureau officials on Wednesday.

Confederation of African Football (CAF) president Hayatou would have been a controversial choice for either post because he has twice faced allegations of corruption, which he has denied, in the last year.

CAF's website (www.cafonline.com) did not immediately report the mistake and continued to carry a copy of its original statement issued on Tuesday when the appointment was announced.

