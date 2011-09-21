BERNE, Sept 21 - FIFA has backtracked over an announcement
on Tuesday that African football boss Issa Hayatou had been
appointed head of the organising committee for Olympic football
tournaments and the key Goal bureau.
"Due to a technical error, appointments for FIFA standing
committees have appeared on the FIFA website (www.fifa.com),"
said soccer's world governing body in a statement.
"The appointments for the chairman and deputy chairman of
the FIFA standing committees will be communicated in due course.
"Therefore, Issa Hayatou has not been appointed as chairman
of the organising committee for the Olympic football
tournaments."
Hayatou's name had also been removed from the list of Goal
bureau officials on Wednesday.
Confederation of African Football (CAF) president Hayatou
would have been a controversial choice for either post because
he has twice faced allegations of corruption, which he has
denied, in the last year.
CAF's website (www.cafonline.com) did not immediately report
the mistake and continued to carry a copy of its original
statement issued on Tuesday when the appointment was announced.
