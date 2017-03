ZURICH Oct 8 Issa Hayatou of Cameroon will take over as acting FIFA President after Sepp Blatter was provisionally suspended for 90 days on Thursday by an ethics committee, soccer's governing body confirmed in a statement.

Hayatou, the president of the Confederation of African Football (CAF), would take over, in accordance with FIFA statutes, as the longest-serving vice-president on FIFA's executive committee, the statement said.

