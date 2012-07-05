By Brian Homewood
| ZURICH, July 5
ZURICH, July 5 A ban on the use of the Islamic
headscarf, or hijab, for Muslim women footballers was lifted by
the sport's rulemakers on Thursday.
The garment had previously been banned due to safety
concerns and because it was not recognised in the laws of the
game.
The International Football Association Board (IFAB)
unanimously overturned the ban and agreed to re-write the laws
after studying reports from FIFA's medical officer.
"Safety and medical issues have been removed for the use of
the headscarf and it is approved that players can have the head
scarf," FIFA secretary general Jerome Valcke told reporters.
He said a further meeting in October would discuss the
details.
"The only remaining point now is now the colour and design
of the headscarf," he said.
The move came after a campaign in favour of the hijab from
FIFA vice-president and executive committee member Prince Ali
Bin Al-Hussein of Jordan.
Other sports such as rugby and taekwondo already allow the
use of the hijab.
Last year the women's soccer team from Iran were prevented
from playing their 2012 Olympic second round qualifying match
against Jordan because they refused to remove their hijabs
before kickoff.
Iran, who had topped their group in the first round of
Olympic qualifiers, were punished with an automatic 3-0 defeat,
which abruptly ended their dreams of qualifying for the London
games.
IFAB, founded in 1886, is soccer's ultimate law-making body,
comprising four members from FIFA and four from the British
associations.
(Editing By Matt Barker)