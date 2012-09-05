ZURICH, Sept 5 Soccer's governing body FIFA is
alarmed at the number of players taking food supplements and has
warned of the risks of failing dope tests by taking non-approved
products.
Chief medical officer Jiri Dvorak told FIFA's website
(www.fifa.com) that around 35 percent of players at World Cup
level were regularly taking food supplements, with that figure
rising to almost 50 percent at under-17 and under-20 level.
Dvorak said that many players did not seek medical advice
and risked failing doping tests as a result.
"The marketing strategies of the producers of food
supplements are influencing the behaviour of footballers and
athletes in general," said Dvorak.
"From different surveys we know that about 60 percent of
under-16 athletes in the U.S. are using nutritional supplements
daily and all of them believe they will increase their
performance.
"This is definitely not based upon the scientific evidence
or literature, which says the opposite."
Dvorak said he was both surprised and alarmed that athletes
were not seeking specialist advice.
"The same scientific studies also show that 70 percent of
these young athletes do not seek adequate advice from a
nutritional specialist physician, they just take it and believe
it will improve their performance."
Dvorak also warned that players risked failing doping tests
by taking supplements.
"It is well established and proven that many of the food
supplements are contaminated by prohibited substances such as
anabolic steroids and other substances.
"This is, of course, very dangerous because if the athlete
is subject to a doping control test and is regularly using that
kind of contaminated supplement, he or she can test positive for
doping.
"Therefore, FIFA has issued a serious warning to football
players not to take any food supplements that have not been
passed by national drug and food administrations."
Dvorak added that there had been reports meat products in
some countries, including Mexico and China, contained anabolic
steroids.
More than 100 players at last year's under-17 world
championship in Mexico failed doping tests due to the presence
of the banned substance clenbuterol in contaminated meat.
