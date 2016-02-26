(Adds latest highlights)

ZURICH Feb 26 Running highlights from FIFA's Congress. World soccer's governing body has voted on a series of reforms and elected Gianni Infantino as their new president on Friday (all times GMT):

21.30 Defeated FIFA presidential candidate Prince Ali Bin Al Hussein issues a statement saying: " Now we will see which path FIFA takes. I sincerely hope that the reforms approved today were not just a band aid and that today's events lead to a better future for FIFA and for football."

21.00 FIFA candidate Sheikh Salman bin Ebrahim Al Khalifa congratulates winner Infantino and says his Asian Football Confederation looks forward to helping the reform process and restoring football's credibility.

"The new FIFA needs to become more inclusive and reflect the diversity of world football. I trust Gianni Infantino will provide the leadership to achieve this (and) the rest of the reforms that are now urgently needed," he said in a statement.

19.30 Infantino, asked if he faces a challenge to unite world soccer with almost all of Africa having voted for his opponent, says in his news conference: "It was a competition not a war. It was an election. You win, you lose...

"I personally have very good relationships with persons in Africa, Oceania and CONCACAF. The election has taken place and we have turned the page. I am not a candidate of Europe, I am a candidate of football and football is universal."

19.20 Sepp Blatter, the former President whose home town of Visp is less than 10 kilometres from Infantino's birthplace of Brig, told Swiss TV: "I'm happy that it was again somebody from (the canton of) Valais who was elected FIFA president, and with such a brilliant result. I congratulate him.

"Gianni Infantino will now have to take over what I started, the last remaining points of the big reform package. This reform package was accepted today, at a narrow three-quarters majority, and the new president cannot cherry-pick now what he likes and what he doesn't like. That's quite a task awaiting him."

19.07 Infantino has supportive words for his former boss at UEFA, Platini, the man who had at one point been seen widely as the man most likely to become FIFA's next president.

"I thank Michel Platini for everything that he has taught me and given me and the work we have done together," he says. "I have strong, dear thoughts for Mr Michel Platini right now."

19.01 Infantino continues: "In 2020, I don't know if I will be president of FIFA because in 2019 there will be a new election.

"In 2020 I would like to see a big development of football all over the world.

"I want to see football growing all over the world and people looking at FIFA as the organisation that helps each country in the world to develop football and look in the eyes of kids who are smiling because they have a ball to play with."

18.57 Infantino says at his news conference: "I will work tirelessly to bring football back to FIFA and FIFA back to football. This is what we want to do."

"I feel a lot of emotion and have not realised yet what has happened today. It is still very fresh and it's been a long and exciting journey and I probably need some time to chill out and see what has happened."

18.52 Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated Gianni Infantino on his election, the Kremlin said in a statement.

"Active and fruitful work in international sports organisations, a significant personal contribution to the development of football rightfully earned you the highest authority," Putin said in a message to Infantino.

"I would like to confirm Russia's readiness for further constructive cooperation with FIFA, in particular, in preparation for the 2018 World Cup."

18.40 Michael van Praag, president of the Royal Dutch Football Federation, told reporters that he believed Prince Ali and Champagne had been "punished" by voters after they decided not to withdraw after the first round.

"I don't understand why they stayed in the race (in the second round)," Van Praag said. "I think they have also partly been punished by the people here because it is ridiculous if you have 27 votes to stay in the race and they did.

"It is a clear signal from the congress...that some of them were irritated."

Van Praag was also less surprised than others by Infantino's win.

"I have always said that Gianni had a much bigger chance than everybody thought. Everybody thought that the Sheikh would win. The media, everyone in Holland but that is a wrong assumption.

"Gianni is a down-to-earth person, and you hear with your own ears what a good communicator he is in any language. He can easily convince people because he speaks their language, he had a good programme, he has no background of FIFA or whatsoever.

"He is brand new so that all helps."

18.29 Greg Dyke, chairman of England's Football Association, praising the FIFA reform package, told the BBC: "There are criminal investigations still going on but you could draw a line today.

"What was worrying was you could not see the culture of this organisation changing. Now, after today, there is a chance."

18.20 The German Football Association (DFB), the world's biggest football association by individual and club membership, had backed the candidacy of Infantino and were left celebrating.

The DFB's interim president, Rainer Koch, said: "We are happy and relieved with Gianni Infantino's victory and the fact that European football will continue to have a strong influence.

"This result, coupled with the reform package, gives us courage and hope for a better future. But there is a lot to be done."

18.15 European officials have been left delighted by Infantino's triumph, with Belgium's FIFA ExCo member Michel D'Hooghe saying: "It is the first time in a long time that I have felt happy about anything to do with FIFA. I am delighted he has won.

"He is a young, dynamic man who has done a superb job at UEFA and he is the perfect man to lead FIFA forwards."

England's David Gill said: "I think it is a superb outcome. He has done a very good job at UEFA and built a great team around himself and he can certainly take the work he did at UEFA onto the world stage."

Norway's Karen Espelund, a UEFA ExCo member, added: "We have a new leader, who I believe is a man of the highest integrity.

"We needed someone credible, we needed a clean winner, a clean man, and I believe we have that in Gianni. Europe were solidly behind him, totally, and I think that he picked up the votes from Jerome (Champagne).

"I am also so happy the reforms were passed this morning. This has really been a great day for FIFA at last."

18.04 Defeated candidate Jerome Champagne tells Reuters that he was not disappointed with his own showing and calls it "a vote that was dominated by Europe" while also warning that "the problems in football will continue".

Champagne, who received no votes in the second round, said: "I knew from the start that if the continental discipline was strong, it would be difficult for an independent candidate to get more than five votes. I got seven (in the first round), so I'm not disappointed.

"I was happy to present my ideas. I was the candidate who spoke about football, about the real issues, the imbalances. Now there is a new leadership but the problems in football will continue.

"It's too early to analyse the voting (but) it is clear that there was a strong alliance between Europe and North America and the Anglo-Saxon world.

"It's clearly a vote that was dominated by Europe and this vote is a reversal of Joao Havelange's win over Stanley Rous in 1974."

17.51 Leading figures in the game, led by top former players, have been quick to congratulate Infantino.

Gary Lineker, the former England international and now a leading TV presenter, tweeted: "Wish @Gianni_2016 all the best. He's got one hell of a job on his hands but seems a decent chap. Needs a sizeable new broom."

Yet Lineker could also not resist sending another mischievous tweet, saying: "Have this weird feeling that Gianni Infantino will pull off his mask to reveal Sepp Blatter."

Luis Figo, Portugal's former world player of the year who briefly launched his own campaign for FIFA presidency at a previous election, also tweeted: "Congratulations @Gianni_2016 finally the change arrived. It's time for a new era in FIFA."

17.40 International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach sends his congratulations to Infantino.

"At this difficult period for football I wish him all the best for the implementation of the reforms approved by the FIFA Extraordinary Congress.

"At the same time I am looking forward to a good and constructive cooperation for the sake of sport," Bach said in a statement.

17.35 Infantino's triumph marks an extraordinary rise for the 45-year-old affable Swiss-Italian lawyer, who just six months ago was the low-profile right-hand man to European soccer boss Michel Platini.

While he has been UEFA general secretary, he has been best known to football fans throughout Europe as the man who pulls the balls out of glass pots during televised UEFA competition draws.

He only entered the FIFA race in late October, one day before the deadline, as a stop-gap candidate after Platini had been placed under investigation for ethics violations.

When Platini failed to clear his name and was banned from football for six years, Infantino was left as UEFA's flagbearer.

"Five months ago I was not thinking of being a candidate but many things have happened," he had said before the vote. Now he finds himself the most powerful man in world football.

17.10 The victorious Infantino is given a standing ovation after telling the congress: "We will restore the image of FIFA and the respect of FIFA. And everyone in the world will applaud us.

"I went through an exceptional journey, met many fantastic people who love football, who breathe football. I want to be the president of all of you, of all 209 nations.

"I want to work with all of you to work together and build a new era where we can put football at the centre of the stage."

17.00 Gianni Infantino is announced as the new president of FIFA after winning an overall majority in the second round of voting.

The second round voting figures, announced by acting FIFA president Issa Hayatou, are: Gianni Infantino 115 votes, Sheikh Salman bin Ebrahim Al Khalifa 88, Prince Ali Bin Al Hussein 4, Jerome Champagne 0.

16.42 Voting in the second round is completed

16.10 The smart money is on a third round being required, which will then prove decisive.

The likelihood is that both Champagne and Prince Ali will withdraw before the third round, then leaving only a decisive head-to-head contest between Infantino and Sheikh Salman.

In the first round, the 27 votes for Prince Ali and seven votes for Jerome Champagne, neither of whom had confederation backing, unlike their rivals, indicates that the old voting blocks from confederations have broken down.

So the key issue, presuming Champagne and Ali are eliminated or withdraw, is where those 'rebel' votes, along with the CONCACAF votes, are eventually delivered.

One thing is striking. In contrast to elections in the Blatter era, this looks a real contest with many federations voting for the candidate they want -- not for the candidate they have been told to vote for.

15.45 Before the second round of voting, there was plenty of activity with Prince Ali and his wife talking with Sunil Gulati, the US Soccer Federation president, and heading off for talks away from the congress floor.

The main intrigue centres on whether the 'rebel' voters in the African and Asian confederations, who seem to have gone for Ali, will fall in line with their confederations or back Infantino.

Either way, the tedious voting marathon looks set to drag on for at least another two hours before the second round results are known.

With no-one having withdrawn after the first round, the clear likelihood is that the result will be so similar to the initial polling that a third round will be required.

Champagne, who may have been expected to withdraw after polling just seven votes, is the overwhelming favourite to be eliminated after the second round.

15.23 Voting in the second round is under way.

15.10 The announcement is made that there is no overall winner after the first round of voting and that the election will now proceed to a second round of voting.

The first round voting figures are: Gianni Infantino 88 votes, Sheikh Salman bin Ebrahim al-Khalifa 85, Prince Ali bin al-Hussein 27, Jerome Champagne 7.

13.30 The voting process is proving a long, drawn out affair. After an hour's voting, we have crawled to L for Latvia with little to get excited about apart from the brief appearance of Davor Suker, Golden Boot winner as the top scorer at the 1998 World Cup, as he cast Croatia's vote.

Time then for a reminder that for a candidate to be elected in the first round, he must obtain at least 138 votes, two-thirds of the 207 votes cast.

If this does not happen, a second round is held. This time, a simple majority -- 104 votes, which represents more than 50 percent of the votes -- is sufficient for a candidate to be elected.

If no candidate gets that majority, the one with fewest votes will be eliminated and a new round will be held. This continues until one candidate obtains a majority.

12.45. Having begun his speech by promising to "die with my boots on", Sexwale ends it by withdrawing from the race,

"I have got a surprise for you. My campaign ends today and I suspend my participation. With only four people it is your problem now."

Markus Kattner, FIFA general secretary then reminds delegates of the voting procedure, reminding them not to photograph their ballot papers.

The first delegates begin to vote.

12.40: Sexwale then surprises the room by announcing he has suspended his participation and is out of the election.

12.35: Sexwale calls for FIFA's Task Force on Anti Racism to become a permanent committee because "racism is going to be with us for a long, long time.

12.30. Tokyo Sexwale, the last of the five candidates, takes to the podium and says he had not considered withdrawing from the race despite appearing to be an outsider. "I am a soldier and I die with my boots on," says the South African.

"I'm sorry about what happened to our friends Mr Blatter and others, he is our family, I hope they are able to solve their problems and one day we can see them as different people."

"Nelson Mandela taught us never to rejoice in the pain and misery of others."

12.20. Infantino: "Destiny, which brought me to start the journey, an exciting journey, a fantastic journey. Five months ago I was not thinking of being a candidate but many things have happened."

"When I speak about figures I know what I am talking about. I've been managing UEFA for the last seven years -- during which time the revenues went up by three times.

"If FIFA generates five billion, is it normal that 1.2 billion cannot be distributed for investment in football? The money of FIFA is your money" This raises a round of applause from the delegates.

12.15. Gianni Infantino takes to the stage, saying he wants to speak from the heart, so needs to speak Italian, before rattling through French, Spanish, Portuguese and German before settling on English for the bulk of his main speech.

12.10. Champagne: "You can vote according to your conscience but vote for the candidate who is truly independent, for the candidate who has an unblemished record."

12.05: Champagne: "Inequalities exist between our continents - it is a legacy of our history."

He warns against the "NBA-ization" of the game. "Do you want a football that will become like basketball, concentrated in a very limited number of countries or leagues? Or do you want to football to continue in a universal way."

12.00: Jerome Champagne takes to the stage and bemoans the fact that no debate took place between the candidates - something he asked for.

11:57: Sheikh Salman: "Trying to close the gap between the smaller countries and bigger ones is vital and its a priority for us to help the smaller nations." He completes his speech in 10 minutes of his allocated 15.

11:52 Sheikh Salman: "Everyone knows me around FIFA as a president of a confederation, a vice-president of FIFA. My track record speaks for itself"

11:50 Prince Ali: "I am the only candidate who has consistently demonstrated a real commitment to a new style of leadership"

11:44 Prince Ali: "Football has thrived but FIFA has floundered - the game has carried its governing body"

11:40 Prince Ali first of the five candidates to speak

11:39 "The congress will now proceed to the election" says Hayatou

11:35 Congress re-starts

10:57 Victor Montagliani, president of the Canadian Soccer Association and a member of the FIFA Reform Committee, tells Reuters: "This is not the end, it is a start, let's not wait another 100 years, we should be reviewing this on a consistent basis to stay modern and on the sharp edge."

10:55 "I think it is a successful beginning it is a start, a foundation, I am very happy that it was passed with a very strong majority," Francois Carrard, Chairman of the Reform Committee, tells Reuters.

10:30 Congress breaks for one hour lunch

10:26 FIFA now vote on the expulsion of Canover Watson (Cayman Islands) from the audit and compliance committee -- accepted, 196 votes in favour; 2 against

10:25 FIFA votes in reforms with 89 percent in favour.

10:24 FIFA DELEGATES VOTE IN SWEEPING REFORMS TO CLEAN UP WORLD SOCCER'S GOVERNING BODY

10:20 Palestine becomes first association to challenge the reforms, saying: "This reform in our opinion, seriously threatens the future of FIFA."

10:14 "We understand the need for profound change and we will set up this change," Hayatou tells delegates. "We need time but we are on the right rack and can no longer step back.

"I am convinced about our unity. We have to seize this opportunity because it's our shared responsibility; the difficulty task of repairing and restoring our organization rests on our shoulders."

10:12 Acting FIFA president Issa Hayatou says the corruption crisis was a result of "the smallest of minorities in our organization and only a few actions over the past year".

10:00 Acting FIFA president Issa Hayatou welcomes delegates to the congress. "The future of FIFA is at stake after a year of crisis and ups and downs; we can shape the future together, it should not fill us with fear," he says in his opening address.