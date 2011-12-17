Tokyo Dec 17 FIFA is considering changing
their laws to allow women to wear a hijab, or headscarf when
they play in official matches.
Prince Ali Bin Hussein of Jordan, 35, the youngest member of
FIFA's executive committee and the Asian vice-president, made a
presentation to members at their meeting in Tokyo on Saturday
and was given the go-ahead to present the case when the
law-making International Board meets in Bagshot, England, next
March.
In a statement, Prince Ali said he wanted the International
Football Association Board (IFAB) to sanction a safe,
velcro-opening headscarf for players and officials and asked
them to re-consider the law when they meet on March 3.
"I look forward to presenting the case at the IFAB meeting,"
he said.
"This issue impacts on millions of women worldwide and it is
crucial to address, in the best possible way, the issue that
ensures the safety of the players, respects culture and promotes
football for all women without discrimination."
He added: "This is a crucial step forward. Our goal at the
end of the day is to ensure that all women are able to play
football at all levels without any barriers."
FIFA's Law 4 regarding kit states that a player must not use
equipment or wear anything that is dangerous to himself or
another player, including any kind of jewellery.
It lists the "basic equipment" as a jersey, shorts, socks,
shin-guards and footwear.
IFAB, formed in 1886, is soccer's ultimate law-making body
comprising four members from FIFA and four from the British
associations.
Any recommendation needs a three-quarters majority to be
passed.
(Reporting by Mike Collett; editing by Alison Wildey)