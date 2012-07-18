BERNE, July 18 - Swiss politicians will propose legislation
ending FIFA's tax and legislative privileges if it does not take
firm action against officials involved in the case concerning
its former marketing partner by the end of the year, an MP said
on Wednesday.
The legislation would also affect dozens of other
international sporting organisations based in Switzerland
including the International Olympic Committee (IOC), Roland
Buechel told Reuters in an interview.
Buechel, a leading critic of the way FIFA has handled
corruption over the last few years, welcomed the appointment of
two leading crime fighters on Tuesday to investigate and judge
suspicions of wrongdoing in soccer's governing body.
Former U.S. attorney Michael Garcia has been named as head
of the investigative chamber of FIFA's ethics committee while
German judge Hans-Joachim Eckert will head the tribunal.
Buechel said he wanted to see concrete action taken in the
case involving International Sport and Leisure (ISL) and it
would be a positive signal if Joao Havelange stepped down from
his position as FIFA's honorary president.
Havelange, who headed FIFA from 1974 to 1998, and former
FIFA executive committee member Ricardo Teixeira were identified
in a court document released last week as being among those who
had received bribes from ISL.
ISL went bankrupt in 2001 with debts of around $300 million
(192 million pounds). Teixeira quit FIFA's executive committee
earlier this year.
“"It is positive to split the ethics committee into an
investigative and judicial chamber, it's a good thing," said
Buechel. “"It's necessary, in fact it should have been done many
years ago."
“"The litmus test will be the ISL case, if they really look
into that and don't just play for time."
Buechel said that much of FIFA's work had been done for them
as the case had already been investigated by a court in the
Swiss canton of Zug.
"“There is not much investigation to do, they could take
action really soon," he said.
“"A very good sign to the outside world, the football
family, would be if for one reason or another, Havelange steps
down from his position.
“"If they give him an honorary departure that is fine," said
Buechel. "“But the Swiss parliament wants to see something
happening, if not it will be really difficult not to take
political action."
Buechel said that Switzerland's Ministry for Defence, Civil
Protection and Sport was compiling a report on the sports
organisations based in the country and that it would be ready by
the end of the year.
FIFA's action in the next few months would play a
fundamental part in the contents of the report and whether
further action was taken, he said.
He said the ethics committee needed to further investigate
the actions of FIFA executive committee members Nicolas Leoz and
Issa Hayatou in the ISL case.
“"FIFA should take action against these two people, that
would be important," said Buechel.
Hayatou, president of the Confederation of African Football
(CAF), was reprimanded by the IOC last year after he admitted
receiving ISL payments although these were not judged to have
constituted a bribe.
Leoz, president of the South American Football
Confederation, was accused in a BBC Panorama programme of
receiving money from ISL.
Buechel said that if no action was taken, he would be among
those demanding a bill to end the favourable legislative and tax
breaks which international sports organisations, which are
classed as non-profit organisations, enjoyed under Swiss law.
This would include making them subject to anti-corruption
laws.
“"We cannot have a FIFA law so it would affect everyone," he
said. "“It must be clear, I will act and I'm sure many other MPs
will help because they have seen what's going on. “There is no
more hiding, the time is up."
(Editing by Clare Fallon)