By Brian Homewood
| ZURICH, OCT 21
ZURICH, OCT 21 FIFA will re-open the case into
the collapse of its former marketing partner ISL, president Sepp
Blatter said on Friday.
Blatter also said that FIFA would set up a new committee
consisting of people from outside the organisation, including
representatives of clubs, leagues, players, referees and women's
football, to ensure "good governance."
Blatter told reporters regarding the ISL case: "This is an
issue which has been raised by the national associations and
members of FIFA, the executive committee of FIFA has decided
that this case should be opened.
"We will give this file therefore to an independent
organisation on the outside of FIFA so they can delve into this
file and present them to us, that is all I can tell you on this
famous ISL file," he said.
ISL went bankrupt in 2001.
BBC's Panorama programme said in November that documents
relating to a criminal investigation into the ISL collapse are
believed to show that senior FIFA officials were paid kickbacks
in return for granting ISL lucrative World Cup television and
sponsorship rights during the 1990s.
Panorama named them as Ricardo Teixeira, Issa Hayatou and
Nicolas Leoz, all executive committee members. The three have
denied any wrongdoing.
