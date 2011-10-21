ZURICH, OCT 21 FIFA will re-open the case into the collapse of its former marketing partner ISL, president Sepp Blatter said on Friday.

Blatter also said that FIFA would set up a new committee consisting of people from outside the organisation, including representatives of clubs, leagues, players, referees and women's football, to ensure "good governance."

Blatter told reporters regarding the ISL case: "This is an issue which has been raised by the national associations and members of FIFA, the executive committee of FIFA has decided that this case should be opened.

"We will give this file therefore to an independent organisation on the outside of FIFA so they can delve into this file and present them to us, that is all I can tell you on this famous ISL file," he said.

ISL went bankrupt in 2001.

BBC's Panorama programme said in November that documents relating to a criminal investigation into the ISL collapse are believed to show that senior FIFA officials were paid kickbacks in return for granting ISL lucrative World Cup television and sponsorship rights during the 1990s.

Panorama named them as Ricardo Teixeira, Issa Hayatou and Nicolas Leoz, all executive committee members. The three have denied any wrongdoing.

To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)

Please double-click on the newslinks:

for more soccer stories