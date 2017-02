ZURICH, OCT 21 - ZURICH, Oct 21 (Reuters) - FIFA will re-open the case into the collapse of its former marketing partner ISL, president Sepp Blatter said on Friday.

"This is an issue which has been raised by the national associations and members of FIFA (and) the executive committee of FIFA has decided that this case should be opened," Blatter told reporters.

(Editing by Martyn Herman; To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)

Please double-click on the newslinks:

for more soccer stories