By Brian Homewood
| ZURICH, March 30
ZURICH, March 30 FIFA's long-awaited reforms
quickly came under fire on Friday and soccer's governing body
also risked igniting a new conflict with clubs by forcing them
to release players for the Olympic Games.
FIFA president Sepp Blatter proudly announced that his
executive had approved proposals to strengthen the ethics
committee, which investigates wrong-doing within soccer's
corruption-plagued governing body.
Other reforms suggested by Mark Pieth, a Swiss professor
called in to head FIFA's newly-created independent governance
panel, were put on hold for at least a year, sparking criticism
from anti-corruption watchdog Transparency International.
There were a myriad of other announcements from the two-day
executive committee meeting, including a warning for Indonesia
over its breakaway league and a move to smooth South Sudan's
acceptance as a FIFA member.
FIFA also announced a $36 million profit for 2011 on
revenues of $1.07 billion and said "cooling breaks" had been
approved for matches in hot and humid conditions, considered to
be over 31 Celsius.
Blatter hailed "an historic day for FIFA's reform process"
after his unanimous approval for plans to split the ethics
committee in investigative and judicial chambers, a move which
still needs to be passed by FIFA's Congress.
He said the newly reformed committee would also be
responsible for vetting candidates within FIFA and would be able
to instigate investigations of its own initiative.
However, FIFA said it would tackle other issues "later in
the roadmap."
These included the composition of the executive committee,
the extra representation given to British associations for
historical reasons, the limit of mandates and the controversial
bidding processes for the 2018 and 2022 World Cups, awarded to
Russia and Qatar respectively.
Pieth's report has suggested limiting the FIFA president and
his executive committee members to two four-year mandates.
"We are disappointed. We had expected a more comprehensive
introduction of new procedures," said Sylvia Schenk,
Transparency's sports advisor for the Berlin-based watchdog.
"Too much is still unclear and key issues, such as
investigations into the past allegations of corruption, have not
been properly addressed.
"It has already been nearly 10 months since FIFA promised to
clean the house."
DEVELOPMENT PROGRAMMES
Blatter also failed to address several points in Pieth's
report, which was published by FIFA shortly after the end of his
media conference.
The report suggested financial controls over member
associations and stricter control over the way money is
distributed for FIFA's development programmes.
Elsewhere, FIFA approved a suggestion from the European
Clubs Association (ECA) to cut the number of international
matches to 18 over a two-year period, abolishing controversial
February and August friendly dates in the process.
This would begin in 2015.
FIFA also agreed to set up an insurance scheme, putting
aside $100 million, to compensate clubs whose players were
injured on international duty. Both measures need to be approved
by Congress.
But any goodwill generated by those measures could be
outweighed by the announcement, buried deep in a press released
after Blatter had already spoken, that it will be "compulsory"
for clubs to release players for the Olympic soccer tournament.
The tournament, for Under-23 teams, clashes with the
European pre-season when clubs take part in lucrative excursions
to Asia and North America and is not in the international match
calendar.
The only exceptions are the over-age players, up to three
per squad, who will continue to be released on a voluntary
basis.
Indonesia was given until June 15 to rope in a breakaway
league or face an international suspension while South Sudan
could be allowed to join this year, instead of 2014, under a
proposed alteration to the FIFA statutes.
(Editing by Ed Osmond)