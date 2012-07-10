BERNE, July 10 FIFA will appoint next week the
two figures who will play key roles in trying to banish
corruption from soccer's governing body, a decision that was
originally due to be taken in May.
FIFA's executive committee will hold a special meeting on
July 17 to confirm the nominations for chairmen of the two
chambers of its recently-reformed ethics committee, FIFA said
in a statement on Tuesday.
The meeting will also discuss its recent decision to allow a
team representing the former Serbian province of Kosovo to play
friendly international matches.
FIFA's Congress has already approved the decision to split
the ethics committee which in the last two years has been
responsible for investigating several cases of corruption. These
related to the contest for the hosting of the 2018 and 2022
World Cups and last year's FIFA presidential election.
Although the ethics committee has banned a number of
high-ranking officials, including FIFA presidential candidate
Mohamed bin Hammam who has been kicked out of the game for life,
it has been criticised for not taking the initiative and only
acting in the wake of media reports.
Top international prosecutor Luis Moreno-Ocampo, best known
for pursuing war criminals, is expected to be named as head of
the chamber responsible for investigating cases.
The other chamber will be responsible for judging cases and
handing out sanctions. The chairman proposed by FIFA's
independent governance committee declined the offer for health
reasons in May, delaying the reform process.
The members of the two chambers will also be confirmed next
Tuesday, FIFA said.
However, further reforms proposed by the governance
committee, headed by Professor Mark Pieth from the Basel
Institute for Governance, will only be put before FIFA's next
Congress in May 2013.
These include age limits for the FIFA president and
executive committee members who would also be restricted to two
four-year mandates.
On Kosovo, FIFA said in May it would allow a national team
to play friendlies but the decision upset European soccer's
governing body UEFA as well as the Serbian football federation.
