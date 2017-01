NEW YORK Oct 20 A former sports marketing executive arrested last year during a U.S. corruption probe involving soccer's global governing body FIFA pleaded guilty on Thursday to participating in schemes to pay bribes to a top official.

Aaron Davidson, former president of the Miami-based unit of Brazilian sports marketing conglomerate Traffic Group, entered his plea in federal court in Brooklyn to charges of racketeering conspiracy and wire fraud conspiracy.

(Reporting by Nate Raymond; Editing by Tom Brown)