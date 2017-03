ZURICH Nov 20 FIFA ethics judge Hans-Joachim Eckert and investigator Michael Garcia met on Thursday and agreed on the next step for their probe into the bidding process for the 2018/2022 soccer World Cups.

They decided that Garcia's report on his investigation would be sent to the chairman of FIFA's audit and compliance committee, Domenico Scala, who would in turn decide how much of the report would be sent to the FIFA executive committee.

Eckert, head of the ethics committee's adjudicatory chamber, said in a 42-page statement last week there were no grounds to reopen the bidding process which led to Russia and Qatar getting the tournaments run by FIFA, world soccer's governing body. (Reporting by Brian Homewood; Editing by Ken Ferris)