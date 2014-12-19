MARRAKECH, Morocco Dec 19 The long-running saga over the timing of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar will be settled in March, FIFA's executive committee decided on Friday.

January/February, May and November/December have been put forward as alternatives for the traditional June/July slot, which is considered too hot to stage the tournament even though organisers have pledged to build air-conditioned stadiums.

In November, FIFA said it was closer to narrowing the choices to January/February or November/December, although the option May is backed by the powerful European clubs and leagues.

The executive committee also confirmed that the 2018 World Cup in Russia would start on June 14 and finish on July 15.

FIFA decided that its ban on third-party ownership of players would come into force on May 1 following a transitional period.

Soccer's governing body had decided to abolish TPO, which is when the transfer rights of players are wholly or partially owned by the footballer himself or a company, in September.

The practice is widespread in Brazil and Argentina, and is also present in some European countries such as Portugal, but banned in others including England, France and Poland. (Writing by Brian Homewood; Editing by ) (Reporting by Brian Homewood; editing by Justin Palmer) )())