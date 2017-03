ZURICH May 27 Six soccer officials were arrested in Zurich on Wednesday and detained pending extradition to the United States over suspected corruption at soccer's governing body FIFA, the Swiss Federal Office of Justice said in a statement.

"The bribery suspects -- representatives of sports media and sports promotion firms -- are alleged to have been involved in schemes to make payments to the soccer functionaries -- delegates of FIFA and other functionaries of FIFA sub-organizations -- totaling more than USD 100 million," said the statement. (Writing by Brian Homewood in Berne; Editing by Ian Ransom)