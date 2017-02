TOKYO Dec 14 Moscow's Luzhniki stadium will stage both the opening match and the final at the 2018 World Cup, FIFA said in a statement on Friday.

The Luzhniki will also stage a semi-final while St Petersburg will stage the other following approval by FIFA's executive committee at a meeting on Friday.

FIFA also approved Moscow, St Petersburg, Kazan and Sochi as venues for the 2017 Confederations Cup, also to be held in Russia.

In a separate decision, Kosovo, which is not a FIFA member, was given permission to play friendly matches at "youth, amateur, women's and club football" level. (Writing by Brian Homewood; Editing by Mark Meadows brian.homewood@thomsonreuters.com; +41 79 917 1402; Reuters Messaging: brian.homewood.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)