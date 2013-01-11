BERNE Jan 11 European soccer chiefs will meet this month to discuss proposed reforms to present to the sport's governing body FIFA, including an age limit for the president and a restriction on the number of mandates he can serve.

A working group which was set up to revise the FIFA statutes has proposed setting an age limit of 72 for the FIFA president and executive committee members at the time of their election, re-election or nomination.

It has also proposed limiting their mandates to two four-year terms.

Other matters under discussion for possible reform include the make-up of the International Football Association Board (IFAB), which makes decisions on changes to the rules of the game.

The IFAB currently consists of four members from FIFA and one each from the four British associations.

UEFA, European soccer's governing body, said in a statement that it would host a meeting of the presidents of its 53 members associations on Jan. 24 to analyse the proposals.

"UEFA wants to ensure that the FIFA reform process maintains its good governance objectives and this has been made clear to our members in a clear and transparent way, to enable them to make their position clear," said UEFA secretary general Gianni Infantino. "We now need our members to put forward their views."

FIFA was hit a string of corruption cases in 2010 and 2011.

Three members of its 24-man executive committee were sanctioned for corruption, including former presidential candidate Mohamed Bin Hammam who was banned for life, and another two resigned amid allegations of wrongdoing.

It is due to vote on changes to the statutes at its annual Congress in Mauritius in May. (Reporting by Brian Homewood; Editing by Alastair Himmer)