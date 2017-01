ZURICH Oct 13 FIFA president Gianni Infantino said on Thursday that proposals for a 32, 40 or 48-team World Cup in 2026 were still on the table and that a larger tournament would not mean a drop in quality.

He also stood by his own idea, first mooted last week, for a 48-team tournament, starting with a playoff round featuring 32 teams in which the 16 losers would go straight home after a single game.

A document presented to the FIFA Council, and seen by Reuters, offered 10 different possible formats, for varying numbers of teams.

"There is a positive feeling around the council but the details are still to be elaborated, whether it's 40 teams, eight groups of five or 10 groups of four, or 48 teams with a playoff at the start," Infantino told reporters. "This is still very much a work in progress." (Writing by Brian Homewood; Editing by Toby Davis)