LONDON June 2 Sepp Blatter resigned as FIFA president on Tuesday, four days after being re-elected to a fifth term amid the biggest corruption scandal in the history of soccer's global governing body.

Here are reactions from soccer and other sports figures:

English Football Association chairman Greg Dyke:

"We welcome today's announcement and believe it is good news for world football and FIFA. Change at the very top of FIFA is the necessary first step in delivering real reform of the organisation.

"We will now commit ourselves to play whatever role we can to support a positive transformation of FIFA for the benefit of all."

UEFA President Michel Platini:

"It was a difficult decision, a brave decision, and the right decision."

Gary Lineker, sports commentator and former England player: "Blatter has resigned. Can't quite believe it. FIFA always appeared to be such a fine upstanding organisation."

Former FIFA presidential candidate Jerome Champagne:

"Mr Blatter clearly underlines the fact that it is FIFA that counts, as the world government of football -- and in a way he is sacrificing himself for it, for a structure that he developed and that he loves."

Kalusha Bwalya, Football Association of Zambia president and former African Footballer of the Year:

"I'm really surprised and shocked. I did not see today coming. But I could see last week in Zurich it was very tough for him. The Western media saw to it and Platini was unsporting in asking him three times to step down.

"The man has done a lot for FIFA. His legacy will be all over the world, even in England and Germany where they have all benefited from the aid he has created. For Africa he was always there, he was always caring."

Wilmar Valdez, Uruguayan Football Association president and vice-president of South America's CONMEBOL confederation:

"It's an incomprehensible decision. He was very certain he could continue. It is clear that someone important got to him in the last few hours for him to make a decision of this kind."

Romario, 1994 World Cup winner and now Brazilian senator:

"This is the best news in a long time. The resignation of Joseph Blatter from the presidency of FIFA represents the start of a new era for world soccer. All corrupt federation leaders around the world will feel their fall coming like a tsunami. I hope that this great wave is enough to wash out all the corruption led by the world's highest soccer authority.

"Good news for soccer...Now we can say that we have cleared the way for effective change in world soccer. In recent decades, FIFA has become just a machine for making money."

Renhard Rauball, president of Germany's Bundesliga:

"This is a good day for world football. Sepp Blatter has done FIFA a great service by resigning. All who seriously advocate a reform of FIFA must now contribute constructive proposals for the unity of football. Credibility and transparency have to come first.

"As soon as possible, viable solutions for the post-Sepp Blatter period must be put on the table in terms of content, structure and personnel. Because it is also clear: all problems are far from being solved with the resignation alone."

French Sports State Secretary Thierry Braillard:

"First step to restore confidence around FIFA. Beyond the people, structural reforms must be undertaken."

French Federation president Noel Le Graet:

"I am a bit surprised but at the end of the day it is not that bad, it will allow us to start afresh with real candidates.

"I think it's best for everyone."

Football Association of Ireland chief John Delaney:

"This is good news for world football and not before time. These are changes that we had called for and had hoped would come. We believe there is now an opportunity for real change and reform at FIFA."

British Secretary of State for Culture, Media and Sport John Whittingdale:

"I hope football can now come together. The chasm was created by Blatter wanting to hang on. Europe was supporting an alternative candidate and as long as he was there it was going to be difficult to move forward. I now hope everyone can come together to make the changes required."

Andy Sutherden, adviser on sports sponsorship for PR firm Hill and Knowlton Strategies:

"Blatter's resignation can serve as a catalyst for FIFA to demonstrate radical reform rather than simply talk it. Sponsors will also be keen to show they also have a role to play in forcing change. After all, these organisations expect to see their own values and high ethical standards mirrored back at them by FIFA and this news will be well received by any company who seeks a halo effect from associating itself with world football rather than a dark cloud."

Dutch football association KNVB:

"Blatter is out! This is where (sic) we fought for."

European Commission spokeswoman for sport Nathalie Vandystadt:

"This is an important step but a lot of work remains. We now expect a long process of change that is needed to restore trust and set up a solid system of good governance at FIFA."