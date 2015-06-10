SAMARA, Russia, June 10 FIFA will postpone the start of bidding for the right to host the 2026 World Cup following the launch of a corruption investigation, a senior official in soccer's governing body said on Wednesday.

"Due to the situation, I think it's nonsense to start any bidding process for the time being. It will be postponed," FIFA Secretary General Jerome Valcke told a news conference in the Russian city of Samara.

, (Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska, Editing by Timothy Heritage)