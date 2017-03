ZURICH, July 27 Crisis-hit FIFA's reform plans were thrown into doubt on Monday when its choice to head a task force, Swiss businessman Domenico Scala, said he would not take on the job unless he is guaranteed full independence.

Scala had been asked by at least half of FIFA's six continental confederations, including Americas' confederation CONCACAF, to take on the role of being the neutral chair of the new task force.

