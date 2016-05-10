SHOWCASE-Soccer-Five memorable Chelsea v Arsenal matches
LONDON, Feb 2 We look back at five standout clashes between Arsenal and Chelsea:
MEXICO CITY May 10 The host of the 2026 World Cup will be decided in May 2020, soccer's governing body FIFA said on Tuesday.
A preliminary bidding phase will begin immediately and run until May 2017.
Countries will then have until December 2018 to formally submit their bids before the bids are evaluated until February 2020.
LONDON, Feb 2 We look back at five standout clashes between Arsenal and Chelsea:
LONDON, Feb 2 Manchester City have recalled midfielder Yaya Toure to their Champions League squad after he was left out for the group stage last year in an omission that triggered a furious response from his agent.
LONDON, Feb 2 Following are match-by-match facts and statistics ahead of week 24 of the Premier League on Feb 4 and 5 (1500 unless stated):