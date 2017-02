ZURICH Aug 10 Six match officials have been banned for life over two friendlies played in Turkey this year in which seven penalties were awarded, FIFA said on Wednesday.

The officials, three from Bosnia and three from Hungary, were involved in the Latvia v Bolivia and Estonia v Bulgaria matches played in the resort of Antalya on Feb. 9.

FIFA said that, in a separate case, it had banned Barbadian soccer official Lisle Austin for one year for lodging a complaint relating to football matters in a Bahamian court.

