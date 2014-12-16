ZURICH Dec 16 The appeal lodged by Michael Garcia, chairman of FIFA's investigatory chamber, against the statement of independent ethics committee chairman Hans-Joachim Eckert is not admissible, world soccer's ruling body said on Tuesday.

The statement about the report on the inquiry into the bidding process for the 2018 and 2022 World Cups does not constitute a decision and is therefore neither legally binding nor appealable, FIFA said. (Editing by Ed Osmond)