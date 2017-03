ZURICH Jan 12 Real Madrid and Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo won the FIFA Ballon d'Or award for 2014 at a ceremony in Zurich on Monday.

Ronaldo, who won the award for the second time in a row and third overall, was voted ahead of Argentina forward Lionel Messi and Germany goalkeeper Manuel Neuer in the annual poll. (Writing by Brian Homewood in Berne, editing by Ed Osmond)