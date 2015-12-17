(Adds details from statement)

ZURICH Dec 17 The Swiss Justice Ministry has frozen millions of Swiss francs related to world soccer body FIFA, a spokesman said on Thursday, confirming a media report.

World soccer's governing body is suffering the worst corruption scandal in its more than 100-year history, with 41 entities and people including soccer bosses from throughout the Americas charged by U.S. prosecutors and FIFA President Sepp Blatter suspended from his post pending a full investigation.

"U.S. authorities asked for documents related to 50 accounts at different banks, through which corruption money is supposed to have transited," Swiss Justice Ministry spokesman Folco Galli said, confirming a report by Swiss newspaper Tages-Anzeiger.

In a statement, Galli said a "high double-digit million amount" had been frozen following the U.S. request to authorities in Switzerland, where FIFA is based.

Blatter and European