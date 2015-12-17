ZURICH Dec 17 The Swiss Justice Ministry said it had frozen millions of Swiss francs related to world soccer body FIFA, a spokesman said on Thursday, confirming a media report.

"U.S. authorities asked for documents related to 50 accounts at different banks, through which corruption money is supposed to have transited," ministry spokesman Folco Galli said in a statement, confirming a report by Swiss newspaper Tages-Anzeiger.

He said a "high double-digit million amount" had been frozen following the U.S. query.

