ZURICH Dec 21 Suspended FIFA President Sepp Blatter and European soccer boss Michel Platini were both banned for eight years on Monday by FIFA's Ethics Committee.

The pair, who have also been fined, had been suspended for 90 days in October while an investigation was carried out into a 2 million Swiss franc ($2.02 million) payment by FIFA to Platini in 2011. Both men have denied any wrongdoing. (Reporting By Simon Evans; Editing by Michael Shields)