MADRID Dec 4 Spanish media company Imagina Group has suspended the chief executive and another executive at its Media World Sports affiliate which has been caught up in a U.S. soccer bribery investigation, it said on Friday.

Roger Huguet, the chief executive, and Fabio Tordin were suspended, Imagina said in a statement.

Irantzu Díez Gamboa, previously director-general of Globomedia Group in Spain, has been named director-general of Imagina US with immediate effect, it added.

Imagina Group said it would cooperate fully with U.S. judicial authorities.

Media World was one of the unidentified sports marketing companies identified in a U.S. indictment in May as having agreed to pay a bribe to a high-ranking soccer official in the Americas, sources told Reuters in July.

FBI agents searched the Miami office of Media World on Thursday, a Reuters photojournalist said.