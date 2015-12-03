MIAMI Dec 3 FBI agents are searching the Miami office of Media World, an affiliate of Spanish media giant Imagina Group, as U.S. authorities prepare to disclose a second wave of charges tied to the business of soccer, a source familiar with the matter said.

Media World was one of the unidentified sports marketing companies identified in a U.S. indictment in May as having agreed to pay a bribe to a high-ranking soccer official in the Americas, sources told Reuters in July.

A Reuters photojournalist in Miami on Thursday saw FBI agents entering the Media World office and FBI vehicles outside the building. The front entrance had been cordoned off with police tape. (Reporting by Ben Gruber in Miami, Mica Rosenberg in Washington and David Ingram in New York; editing by Grant McCool)