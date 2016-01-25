MIAMI Jan 25 The Central American Football Union (UNCAF), with seven votes in next month's FIFA presidential election, have announced their support for Gianni Infantino.

Infantino is currently general secretary of European football body UEFA and one of the frontrunners in the election to replace disgraced fellow-Swiss Sepp Blatter, which will be held on Feb.26.

UNCAF is part of the CONCACAF confederation and in a letter provided to Reuters on Monday, the presidents of the seven national federations in the region expressed their support for Infantino.

The statement was signed by the presidents of the federations for Costa Rica, El Salvador, Honduras, Panama, Guatemala, Belize and Nicaragua, along with UNCAF president Rafael Tinocco.

